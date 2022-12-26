OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder was last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the 33-year-old was last seen driving a black 2022 Ford Edge with the Florida tag 78BPYD.

Felder stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 340 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and orange pants.

Felder has tattoos in his face and neck. He also has the word “Fat” tattooed on his left arm and the word “Boy” tattooed on his right arm.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call BSO detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or BSO’s non-emergency number, 954-764- HELP(4357).

