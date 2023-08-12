MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Alfonso Atwell was last seen on Friday near Pembroke Road and Acapulco Drive.

The 41-year-old stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 240 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt and khaki pants.

Police said Atwell may be in need of medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

