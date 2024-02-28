MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 27-year-old man who has been reported missing from Miramar.

Miramar Police said that Gustin Lee Jean is considered “endangered” and was last seen on Monday in the area of 8400 N. Sherman Cir.

Missing Endangered: Gustin Lee Jean, 27, was last seen on 2/26/24 in Miramar. He is 5’8" tall, and weighs approximately 120 lbs. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately. #MiramarPD #Missing pic.twitter.com/hqrWKpFZIO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 28, 2024

He is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

