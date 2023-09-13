MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, 27-year-old Junior Joseph was last seen in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and 71st Avenue, at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Joseph stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, is bald and has a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with a Popeyes logo.

Detectives said Joseph meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

