MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police are looking for a missing endangered adult.

Mickinly Blake was last seen on Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. He was seen leaving his home by his mother.

He is a male with black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black and white camouflage hoodie, shorts and slides.

Blake suffers from a diagnosed mental health issue.

Anyone with information on Blake’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Margate Police Department at (954)-972-7111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.