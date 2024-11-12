LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s unit is seeking the community’s assistance in their search for a missing 53-year-old man from Lauderdale Lakes.

Franquis Tima was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in the 3400 block of Northwest 50th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, according to BSO detectives.

Tima stands at around 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His family says Tima only speaks Creole. He was last seen wearing a black and gray polo shirt and blue shorts.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on his whereabouts, please contact BSO Detective Chris Blankeship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

