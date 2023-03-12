DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Deerfield Beach.

Accoridng to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Anthony Salmon was last seen along the 1400 block of Southwest Ninth Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m., Saturday.

Salmon stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Detectives did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO at 954-321-4268.

