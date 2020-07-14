Search underway for man in Tamarac Family Dollar arson

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, intentionally set fire to a Family Dollar store in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and units from several fire rescue departments, including Broward Sheriff and Tamarac Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of the blaze along West Commercial Boulevard, near Northwest 31st Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, they learned the subject had walked into the business and started the fire.

Witnesses told detectives the man sprayed some type of accelerant inside the building before igniting the substance.

Employees and customers were able to evacuate safely. No one was injured.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

