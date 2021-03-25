Search underway for man in Oakland Park coffee shop break-in

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man in connection to a burglary at a coffee shop in Oakland Park.

Surveillance video captured the subject after he broke into Calusa Coffee Roasters near East Commercial Boulevard and Northeast First Terrace, March 15.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the thief came in through a window and stole cash, electronics and alcohol.

Investigators said he stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has a tattoo on his right wrist.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

