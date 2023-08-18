POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after, they said, he beat and stabbed a woman in broad daylight in Pompano Beach.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the subject remains on the run in Broward County.

“This person is very dangerous,” she said.

Investigators said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 1:15 p.m., near the 300 hundred block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“He gets out of the vehicle, he runs up to the victim, approaches her from behind and brutally attacks her,” Grossman said. “He beats her and stabs her.”

Surveillance video captured the moments that the led up to the brutal attack and its aftermath.

“[The subject] flees westbound on Northwest Fourth Avenue in his vehicle,” Grossman said.

The woman who was attacked was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

“The attacker is seen wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt, eyeglasses, a baseball cap that says New York Yankees on it,” Grossman said.

Detectives are asking the public to help track down the subject so they can put him behind bars.

“He likely did something like this before or he will do it again, and detectives are hoping have the courage to come forward,” Grossman said.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

