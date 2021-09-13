OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, broke into two vehicles in Oakland Park and was possibly responsible for other car break-ins in the area.

Surveillance video released by investigators in the hopes someone will identify the subject captured the man as he stood in a driveway between a car and an SUV, Tuesday.

The subject, seen wearing a dark colored jacket and light colored shorts, opened the door of the car and rummaged inside. He then walked to the SUV, opened a door and searched for items in there.

When deputies responded to the burglary, other residents approached them and said their cars had been broken into as well. Officials said a total of seven vehicles were reported burglarized.

If you have any information on these break-ins or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

