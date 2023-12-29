LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are urging the residents of a Lauderhill neighborhood to stay indoors after, they said, a handcuffed prisoner escaped custody.

7News cameras on Thursday night captured a large perimeter that units from Lauderhill and Plantation police departments set up in the area of the 3800 block of Northwest Fourth Place, just east of U.S. 441.

Investigators said the escapee is in his 30s and was in handcuffs when he made his escape.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter hovered above the area for an extended period of time.

Detectives said the man has short dreads and was wearing red or purple shorts.

It remains unknown what the escapee was arrested or detained for.

Police are not allowing vehicles or pedestrians within the perimeter and are advising area residents to lock their doors. as they continue their search.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.