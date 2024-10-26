MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject who fired gunshots into the air in Miramar.

Miramar Police responded to the area near Arcadia Drive and Miramar Parkway before 6 p.m. on Friday.

According to Miramar Police, the man appeared at a woman’s door and asked for her children. She told him she didn’t know who he was and closed the door. The man then fired multiple gunshots into the air and took off.

Upon arrival by officers, they located his car and a brief police pursuit ensued.

The man bailed out of his car and disappeared into one of the backyards.

Police said while on his foot chase, he exchanged gunfire with a homeowner who saw him in the yard, but no one was injured.

Detectives said the multiple gunshots were fired as an intimidation tactic.

The man remains on the loose as of 8 p.m.

No one was injured.

Officials are investigating the incident.

Miramar Police urge residents to stay indoors in the area as the search for the man continues.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.