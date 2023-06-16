WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives hope a clue on camera will lead them to a shooter.

According to investigators, two vehicles pulled up near Southwest 20th Street in West Park, May 26.

Surveillance video shows someone in a white sedan standing through the sunroof before opening fire on the other car.

Three victims went to the hospital, one of them with serious injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

