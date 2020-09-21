Search underway for gunman in fatal Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for the person who, they said, shot and killed a young man in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along North 23rd Avenue, near Sheridan Street, at around 11:15 p.m., Saturday.

Officers located the victim, 19-year-old Janavis Ray’Quan Louis, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident or the shooter, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

