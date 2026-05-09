Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 10-year-old who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Kimora Mosley was last seen Friday at 11:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Northeast 18th Avenue.

Mosley stands 4 feet 10 inches, and weighs approximately 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black bicycle shorts, and a colorful t-shirt wrapped around her hair.

Officials urge anyone with information about Mosley’s whereabouts should contact their local police department immediately.

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