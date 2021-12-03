SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Southwest Ranches.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Silver Alert for 78-year-old Susan Rousse.
According to investigators, she was last seen in the area of Southwest 164th Street, near 54th Place, Wednesday.
Rousse stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes.
She may be traveling in a 2013 silver Toyota Venza with the Florida tag Z60FCD.
Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774).
