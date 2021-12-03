SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Southwest Ranches.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Silver Alert for 78-year-old Susan Rousse.

According to investigators, she was last seen in the area of Southwest 164th Street, near 54th Place, Wednesday.

Silver Alert has been activated for Susan Rousse out of Broward County!🚨 pic.twitter.com/BN5z8FIKIx — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) December 2, 2021

Rousse stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes.

She may be traveling in a 2013 silver Toyota Venza with the Florida tag Z60FCD.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774).

