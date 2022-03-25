POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Roberta Spen was last seen at her assisted living facility along the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue, at around 4:45 p.m., Thursday.

She stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes.

Spen was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and blue jeans, and she was using a walker when she left the facility.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4468 or BSO’s non-emergency number 954-764-4357.

