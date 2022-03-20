LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, Ruby Harris was last seen walking away from her home near the 4200 block of Northwest 25th Street, at around 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the 78-year-old carrying a handbag over her right shoulder as she headed westbound along Northwest 25th Street.

Harris stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown hat, a flowery shirt and a skirt.

Harris also has Alzheimer’s, police said.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Lauderhill Police detective Richard Clarke at 954-497-4713.

