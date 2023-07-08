FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 75-year-old Carolyn Edwards was last seen along the 1600 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

Edwards stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and may be wearing jeans, a green shirt and a black hat. She may possibly a carrying blue purse.

Detectives said her family is concerned for her well-being due to medical conditions.

Officials urge anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts to call their local police department or Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700.

