DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a an elderly woman who went missing in Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Ana Maria Giraldo was last seen along the 1000 block of Southeast Third Avenue, at around 8 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the 70-year-old stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. They did not specify what she was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on Giraldo’s whereabouts to call BSO detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or BSO’s non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP(4357).

