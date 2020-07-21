Search underway for elderly man who went missing in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, 80-year-old Sylvester McKinnie was last seen along the 1000 block of Northwest 83rd Avenue, at around 10:40 a.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said McKinnie has an altered mental status and is considered endangered.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and he has brown eyes and short gray hair.

McKinnie was last seen wearing a navy blue plaid shirt, black pants, black shoes and a red baseball cap that says “Miami” on the front.

He was driving a gray 2017 Toyota Corolla with the Florida tag HVUQ22. The car has white teddy bears near the rear window.

Officials urge anyone with information on McKinnie’s whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

