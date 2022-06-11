PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Pembroke Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Chris Karanicas was last seen near the 3500 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue at around 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

Karanicas stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants. He was seen riding a black mobility scooter before his disappearance.

Investigators said Karanicas suffers from paralysis on the left side of his body.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

