Search underway for elderly man who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, 83-year-old Willie McClendon was last seen leaving the area of South 28th Avenue and West Pembroke Road, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said he has Alzheimer’s.

Officials urge anyone with information on McClendon’s whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

