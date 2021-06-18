FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 86-year-old man who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.
In a tweet posted Friday night, Fort Lauderdale Police said Wadeland Cameron disappeared without a trace from an unspecified location.
He stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.
Investigators said Wadeland was last seen wearing a red hat, a red shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.
Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or contact their local police department.
