FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 86-year-old man who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

In a tweet posted Friday night, Fort Lauderdale Police said Wadeland Cameron disappeared without a trace from an unspecified location.

He stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Can you help us find Wadeland Cameron? Wadeland was last wearing a red hat, a red shirt, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.



Anyone with information about Wadeland's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately.

Investigators said Wadeland was last seen wearing a red hat, a red shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or contact their local police department.

