PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly man in Plantation.

Officials say 74-year-old Douglas Macleay was last seen at 200 Northwest 82nd Avenue at around 11:00 a.m., Monday.

Macleay was last seen driving a gray Toyota Camry with a Florida tag that reads “ILPJ59.” He was wearing beige cargo shorts, a maroon polo shirt and sunglasses.

If you have any information on Macleay’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or call 911.

