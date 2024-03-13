MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an elderly man who has been reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Jed Martinez was last seen by his brother at a home in the area of 7400 NW 4th Place on March 9 at around 2 p.m.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 6 inches, weighs around 142 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said the Martinez meets the criteria for a “missing endangered adult.”

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Jed Martinez is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

