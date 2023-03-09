DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 75-year-old Robert Louis Cromwell was last seen in the area of 15 Harwood A, at around 11 a.m., Wednesday.

He stands about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. Investigators did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Cromwell’s family told detectives that he lives with a mental health condition.

Investigators believe Cromwell is driving a gray 2005 Ford Explorer with the Florida tag DV6685H. They said he frequents the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Powerline Road.

Officials urge anyone with information on Cromwell’s whereabouts to contact BSO detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP(4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.