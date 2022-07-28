TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a couple of credit card crooks in Tamarac.

A man and woman walked up to a register and noticed a credit card inside a pin pad someone had left behind.

The man grabbed it and police said he used it to pay for more than $200 worth of groceries.

It happened at the Publix near Northwest 81st Street and North Pine Island Road in June.

Anyone who recognizes the duo is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.