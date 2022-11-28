FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a driver who, they said, opened fire on a car along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, sending a man, a woman and a young girl to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Sunrise and Broward boulevards, Sunday night.

“They really need people to help find this guy,” said Miranda Grossman, a spokesperson for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

FHP troopers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just after 8:50 p.m. Fort Lauderdale Police units also responded.

“This was Sunday night after Thanksgiving, so there were a ton of people probably driving home from time spent with their family,” said Grossman.

According to detectives, a BMW sideswiped a Nissan Sentra.

“When that happened, the passenger of the Nissan Sentra unrolled his window, and they believe he was trying to get the driver of the BMW to slow down,” said Grossman.

Instead, investigators said, the driver of the BMW opened fire, injuring the occupants inside the Sentra.

Investigators said the adult victims, both in their 30s, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

“The female victim has critical life threatening injuries. The male victim has at this point non life-threatening injuries,” said Grossman.

Fire rescue officials said the adult victims underwent surgery Sunday night.

Authorities said the young girl suffered minor injuries, possibly from a stray bullet.

Troopers shut down all southbound lanes near Broward Boulevard for hours while they searched for clues. They have since reopened to traffic

Just before 10:30 p.m., 7News cameras captured crime scene tape surrounding a dark-colored Nissan Sentra off to the left shoulder of the highway.

The victims were able to let detectives know the description of the car the shooter was in.

“For the subject vehicle, a white BMW, unknown tag number,” said the dispatcher. “Vehicle has front-end damage with black paint transfer.”

Investigators are hoping someone who may have been riding along the highway saw something or recorded video that could help identify the BMW.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the driver of the BMW, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.