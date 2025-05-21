POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for answers after a man was struck in the street in Pompano Beach earlier this month.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. on May 14th after a vehicle allegedly struck a 69-year-old bicyclist on North Dixie Highway near Northeast 30th Street.

BSO has released surveillance video showcasing the moments following the accident, as well as a potential witness who was seen riding on an electric scooter.

The victim was found badly injured on the road after the vehicle fled the scene. Detectives believe he was struck by a car.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

