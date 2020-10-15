Search underway for driver in Coconut Creek hit-and-run that injured man on moped

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a driver who, they said, struck a man who was riding a moped in Coconut Creek and fled the scene.

According to Coconut Creek Police, the victim was struck along the southbound lanes of Lyons Road near Northwest 34th Street, just before 9:45 a.m., Thursday.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health North in serious condition.

We are investigating a #HitandRun that occurred at 9:44 am in the 3400 block of Lyons Rd SB. The suspect vehicle is described as a black, 4-door, BMW with tinted windows. We suspect it will have front-end damage. The victim was an adult male operating a moped… pic.twitter.com/HXYZWBXrYP — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) October 15, 2020

Investigators said the driver left the scene in a black, four-door BMW with tinted windows. Officials said the vehicle likely has front-end damage.

Officers shut down Lyons Road southbound between the 3100 and 3400 blocks while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

