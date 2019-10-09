Search underway for driver after stolen car crashes in Cooper City; 1 hospitalized

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the driver who, they said, was behind the wheel of a stolen car when he was involved in a crash in Cooper City, sending one person to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Solano Avenue and University Drive, near Davie, just after 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured the Jaguar XJ and a BMW 3 Series sedan that were involved in the collision, but it remains unclear which of the vehicles is the stolen one.

Detectives said the subject bailed out of the stolen car and fled the scene.

Paramedics have transported one person to the hospital in unknown condition.

As of 10:15 p.m., no one has been taken into custody, as deputies continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.