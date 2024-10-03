POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect who took off after barricading himself in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Northwest 31st Court and 14th Avenue, Thursday afternoon, where the subject blocked himself off.

Minutes later, he took off, and deputies have yet to find him.

The man is accused of several burglaries

BSO said there is no immediate threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.