PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their help for two brothers who, they said, ran away from their Pembroke Pines home.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 12-year-old Jonah Gattorno and 14-year-old Nicolas Gattorno were last seen at their home at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the boys left their home on their blue bicycles with fishing pole and gear.

Police said they may be traveling to Key West.

Jonah stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 115, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Nicholas stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what they were wearing at the time of their disappearance.

Police said the boys know how to swim and have no known medical conditions.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

