LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for two juvenile brothers who were reported missing from Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police officers responded to a call in reference to the disappearance of 11-year-old Jarohn Thompson and 13-year-old Heyvion Johnson, at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The boys’ mother told officers she last spoke with her sons on the phone at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Detectives said Thimpson and Johnson were at John E. Mullin Park at the time of the phone call and were instructed to return home. They were last seen walking northbound along Northwest 55th Avenue.

Thompson stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 65 pounds, has a medium complexion and has a black high-top fade haircut. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, red camouflage pants and black slides.

Heyvion Johnson stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 165 pounds, also has a medium complexion, and has a small black afro. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black gym shorts.

Officials urge anyone who comes into contact with either or both siblings to call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

