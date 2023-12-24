MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an armed subject who, they said, robbed a cellphone store in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, the robbery took place at the Cricket Wireless location on the 6300 block of Miramar Parkway, at around 11:35 a.m., Saturday.

Surveillance video released by police captured the subject, wearing a light gray hoodie and a white face mask, as he entered the business.

Detectives said the subject took off with numerous cellphones and an undisclosed sum of cash.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

