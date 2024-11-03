MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an endangered adult who was reported missing from Miramar.

72-year-old Geotis Johnson was last seen in the area of 7800 Ramona Street on Friday wearing a green polo, black jeans, and black sketcher sneakers.

He stands at 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a medium complexion.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.