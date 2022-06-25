HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, 94-year-old Sal Sasso has been missing since 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators said he was possibly headed toward 7777 Davie Road Extension in Hollywood in a white Isuzu Rodeo with the Florida tag QIGX13.

Sasso stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown salt-and-pepper hair and green/hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

His family told detectives he has early stage dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hallandale Beach Police at 954-457-1400.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.