LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing from Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, 91-year-old Mildred Hutchinson was last seen near Northwest 48th Court and 70th Avenue, at around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Hutchinson stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She was wearing a pink top and pink pants at the time of her disappearance.

Hutchinson’s family told detectives that she has dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Lauderhill Police at 954-479-4700 or the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

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