LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 90-year-old man who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Eugene Dowling Sr. was last seen near the 3200 block of North State Road 7, at around 2 p.m., Wednesday.

Dowling stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button shirt with stripes and khaki pants.

Dowling’s family told detectives he has dementia and requires medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

