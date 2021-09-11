PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 9-year-old girl who went missing in Parkland.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Preka Louis was last seen on foot along the 7100 block of Northwest 127th Way, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt and multi-colored leggings. She has her hair in braids.

Deputies urge anyone who spots the girl to call 911 and stay with her.

