PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 88-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Janice Haney was last seen in the area of Cypress Road and Bayberry Drive at around 11 a.m., Thursday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 110 pounds and has grey/brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white pants and sneakers with flowers on them.

According to police, she can’t swim and may be confused.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts call 954-797-2100.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.