MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing endangered adult.

According to authorities, Roosevelt Tukes was last seen at 5996 NW 1st Street at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tukes stands at six feet, three inches tall, and weighs around 240 pounds. He has hazel eyes, gray hair and a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing an all gray sweat suit at the time of his disappearance.

Tukes has diagnosed early onset dementia and might’ve left his residence on foot or in a car with an unknown friend.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

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