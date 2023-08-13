HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, 88-year-old William Mutuza was last seen near 5770 Stirling Road.

Detectives said he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and navy blue pants. Police did not provide a physical description but did post a picture of him on social media.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

