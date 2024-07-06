MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 86-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Linda King was last seen near the 6600 block of Miramar Parkway, at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

King stands 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Investigators said she used an walker and needs her medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on King’s whereabouts to call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

