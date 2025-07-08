OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 85-year-old man.

According to detectives, Henry Whitley was last seen around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, July 7, in the 700 block of Northwest 35th Street in Oakland Park.

Whitley stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve dress shirt, beige pants and black sneakers.

He was last seen driving a 2022 white, four-door Hyundai with Florida tag 90ANLT.

Anyone with information on Whitley’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.