OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 85-year-old man.

According to detectives, Henry Whitley was last seen around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, July 7, in the 700 block of Northwest 35th Street in Oakland Park.

Whitley stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve dress shirt, beige pants and black sneakers.

He was last seen driving a 2022 white, four-door Hyundai with Florida tag 90ANLT.

Anyone with information on Whitley’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox