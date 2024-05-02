LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 85-year-old man who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Stanley Briscoe was last seen near the 5000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

Briscoe is described as standing at 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Briscoe’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

