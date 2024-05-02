LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 85-year-old man who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Stanley Briscoe was last seen near the 5000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

Briscoe is described as standing at 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Briscoe’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox