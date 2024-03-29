POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 84-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Annie Ruth Sands was last seen in the 800 block of Northwest 30th Avenue at around 9 a.m., Thursday.

She is described as standing 5 feet 2 inches and weighing about 100 pounds. She has gray/black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black sandals and a green fanny pack.

BSO said that according to her family, she has dementia.

Anyone with information on Sand’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

