FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 83-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Collene Ross was last seen near the 1000 block of SW 4th Street on Thursday morning.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey knitted blouse, a long black and white dress, black and red socks and black slippers.

Police said that according to family members, she suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police.

